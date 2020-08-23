Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

NYSE BX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

