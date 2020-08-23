Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,996 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

