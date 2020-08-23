Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,927 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $104.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

