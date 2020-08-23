AidCoin Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $436,315.10 and $369.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00128784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.01671368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00154790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.