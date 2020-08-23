AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 65,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

