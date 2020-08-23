Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. 1,326,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,907. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 62.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Allstate by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $750,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

