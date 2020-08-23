Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 246.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 187.4% against the dollar. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $300,300.22 and $3,349.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01668340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00155526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,231,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherFlyer, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

