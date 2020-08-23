Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. The company has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

