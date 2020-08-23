Alphacat Market Cap Hits $500,888.89 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $500,888.89 and approximately $6,527.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00127776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.01668300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00155302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

