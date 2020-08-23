Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

