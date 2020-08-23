Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 49.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 324.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $159.33 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

