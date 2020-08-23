Amalgamated Bank Has $1.43 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 851.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

