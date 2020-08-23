Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $95.96 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

