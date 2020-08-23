Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,908 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Twitter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after buying an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,898. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $39.26 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

