Amalgamated Bank Sells 134,673 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 134,673 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 27.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 173,109 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 132,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in HP by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 355,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 310,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.