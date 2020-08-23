Amalgamated Bank Sells 32,760 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

