Amalgamated Bank Sells 77,367 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,367 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of AIG opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

