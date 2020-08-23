Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,230 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 48.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $324.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average is $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

