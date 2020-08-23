Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,211 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after buying an additional 203,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after buying an additional 951,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $513,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,535,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

MAR opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.