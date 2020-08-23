Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,098.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.