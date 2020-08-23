Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,098.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,451.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

