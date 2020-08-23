Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,451.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

