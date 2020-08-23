Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 32,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $90,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,098.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,451.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

