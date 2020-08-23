Analysts Anticipate Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 482,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

