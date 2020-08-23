Andra AP fonden Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

