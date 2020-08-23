Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.85 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $77.85 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Bitinka and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.56 or 0.05510284 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinExchange, Bittrex, ABCC, Bgogo, Coinone, Bithumb, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Coinall, IDEX, BitMax, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Sistemkoin, KuCoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

