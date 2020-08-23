Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. AON’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

