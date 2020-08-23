APIX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $546,890.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. APIX has a total market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $546,890.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00129743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.01664735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00155183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.