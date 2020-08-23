Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0739

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.85 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007524 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.