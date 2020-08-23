Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $1,773,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $465,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,687 shares of company stock valued at $20,043,658. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

