Ashburton Jersey Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,451.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

