Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

