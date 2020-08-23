ATLANT (ATL) Price Down 14.4% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $291.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039923 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.40 or 0.05510572 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

