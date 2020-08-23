Atonomi (ATMI) Achieves Market Cap of $367,035.12

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $367,035.12 and approximately $740.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05485169 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

