AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.74. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AtriCure by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

