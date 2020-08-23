BaaSid (BAAS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $2.08 million and $65,692.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00128392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01669372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00187887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00155095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

