Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $441,058.10 and $21,936.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043895 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 236,536,013 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

