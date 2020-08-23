BidiPass Market Capitalization Hits $2.17 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05485169 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,759,043 tokens.

BidiPass' official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass' official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

