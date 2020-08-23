Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

