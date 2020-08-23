Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $21.73 or 0.00187397 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $203.66 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00129743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.01664735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00155183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.