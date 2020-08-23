BitBar (BTB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $400.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BitBar has a market capitalization of $113,986.96 and approximately $400.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00020851 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

42-coin (42) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,080.84 or 3.18786529 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 46,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.