Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $482,736.49 and $1,408.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,498.79 or 0.98761570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003127 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000639 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00167763 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004639 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 243,597,918 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.