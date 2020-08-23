BitCoin One (BTCONE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $862.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

