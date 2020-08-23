Bitcoin Plus 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53,373.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $582,508.84 and $53,373.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00034450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005621 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 145,366 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

