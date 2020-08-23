BitcoinZ Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $568,201.58 and $44,678.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00708566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00079759 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,655,585,199 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

