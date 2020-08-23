BitDegree (BDG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $457,876.83 and approximately $137.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

