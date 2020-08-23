BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

