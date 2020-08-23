BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00011089 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $70,409.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,498.79 or 0.98761570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003127 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000639 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00167763 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 919,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,415 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

