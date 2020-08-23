CACHE Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $423,681.91 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $62.18 or 0.00532520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $423,681.91 and $169,250.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039923 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.40 or 0.05510572 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 34,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,814 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

