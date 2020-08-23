Capital Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,098.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

